Atwater is not saving any money with solar panels, finance office says

The solar panels that jut out of the parking lots at Atwater City Hall and Community Center are not saving Atwater any money.
In fact, officials have confirmed, the city is losing money.
Atwater has paid about $44,000 in charges related to the solar project within the first 10 months of operation, according to numbers from the finance department.
“So far, (Atwater) has not saved any money from those panels because they don’t produce enough to cover (the) city’s energy consumption needs,” Lakhwinder Deol, Atwater’s finance director, said in an email.
Supporters of the solar panels and a failed expansion said the city had the potential to claim $40,000 a year in energy savings while adding 30 percent more energy into the power grid. City leaders in July 2013 initially approved the panels visible on Bellevue Road, but plans for another acre of panels were quashed in 2014.
Conergy Solar was the company selected for the development, installation and maintenance of the solar project, after winning the bidding process in a 2011 request for proposal.
The city has to purchase all the energy produced by the panels, according to the agreement. That’s an average of about $20,000 per month, Deol said. This year, it’s about 21 cents per kilowatt and it changes every year, Deol said, until it gets to 37.5 cents per kilowatt by the end of the 20-year agreement.
The project was proposed to save about $13.5 million over 30 years, according to the proposal from Conergy, a Denver-based solar energy company.
Officials from Conergy did not respond to requests Friday for comment.
The cost for installing the panels was covered by Conergy, according to interim City Manager Scott McBride.
Mayor Jim Price, who was elected in 2014, noted the solar panel decision was made by the City Council that preceded his term in office.
“Unfortunately, this particular portion of our solar expansion has not paid dividends to us,” he said. “We’re not saving the money I guess people anticipated.”
None of the sitting members of the City Council were on the dais when the project was approved.
The extra cost to run the solar panels comes at a time when the city is struggling to make ends meet and pay off its debt. The city, which has a budget of $43.9 million, is weighing how to deal with a $3.7 million general fund debt.
Atwater also owes about $4 million to an internal water fund from which it borrowed to pay for other city services. Then there’s the looming roughly $21 million owed to the pensions of retired city employees in the next several years, a cost leaders have considered refinancing.
