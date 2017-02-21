Black History Month program and honoree set for Atwater event

An Atwater tradition that celebrates Black History Month reaches its eighth anniversary Sunday.
Liberty Fellowship’s program is at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Atwater church, 1900 Shaffer Road.
The day’s guest speaker is Samuel Huddleston, assistant superintendent of the Northern California and Nevada District Assemblies of God, who oversees more than 430 churches, according to a news release.
The program also will honor Kim McMillon of Merced for her work to teach African American and Chicano literature, the black arts movements, world history and social issues, the release said.
Huddleston graduated in 1980 from Bethany College in Santa Cruz, and later attended Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary, according to a news release.
Kim McMillon also has experience in arts exhibits that feature artists of color, according to a news release, and from 2010-14 hosted the “Arts in the Valley” radio show on KYOS in town.
McMillon is the president of the UC Merced African Diaspora Student Association, and collaborated with the university’s Office of Student Life and Center for the Humanities for 2014’s UC Merced Black Arts Movement Conference 50 Years On.
A doctorate student at UC Merced, McMillon has also taught on campus. She has more than 20 years of experience producing theater in the Bay Area, according to a news release.
For more information, call 209-358-5701 or 209-631-4143.
