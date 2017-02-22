Atwater police seek suspect who compromised bank accounts with skimmer

The Atwater Police Department’s detective division is looking for the public’s help to identify a man they said used a device to gain access to more than 100 bank accounts.
The man is suspected of installing a “skimming device” at the MERCO Credit Union’s ATM on Bellevue Road in Atwater on Feb. 16, police said. The man removed it the next day.
About 120 accounts were compromised and about $24,000 was stolen, police said. In a surveillance video, police said, the man is seen speaking with the driver of what appears to be a white Ford Excursion.
Anyone with information related to the crime is urged to call Detective Anthony Cardoza at 209-357-6293. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453,
Comments