Atwater to buy two new fire vehicles; will study transparency tool

New vehicles, transparency and safety were all part of discussions Monday at Atwater City Hall.
The City Council voted unanimously to pay for two new “fire command vehicles” at a price tag of $87,288, according to records. The vehicles are for a battalion chief and a fire marshal from the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection in Atwater.
The city will be reimbursed through state funding and fees collected on new development, according to Battalion Chief Mark Pimentel.
Other decisions Monday night:
- City staffers will look into the cost to offer an Atwater online tool from OpenGov, which lays out the city’s budget. That could come back as soon as the next meeting, April 24.
- City staffers will also look at potential tripping hazards from the cameras that film regular meetings. The configuration of cameras and microphones recently changed, which lead to more exposed wires, according to staffers.
