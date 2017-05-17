Teens arrested with gun in Atwater near Buhach High, police said

Two men were arrested with a gun in a car near Buhach Colony High School on Wednesday, police said.
Acting on a tip from earlier in the day, Atwater police set up near Avenue Two just before 3 p.m. and stopped a car driven by Felix Vega, 18. Both the driver and his passenger, 18-year-old Fabian Camacho were arrested, police said.
Police searched the vehicle, because Vega is on active probation, and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun under the passenger seat, officers said. Vega’s driver’s license is also suspended, police said.
Both teenagers were placed under arrest and taken to the police department for questioning prior to being booked into Merced County Jail, officers said.
Camacho is no longer in custody, according to jail records. Vega’s status was not immediately available.
