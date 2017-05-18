Cruz, Villegas, 19, of Atwater
Cruz, Villegas, 19, of Atwater Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Atwater

May 18, 2017 5:08 PM

Atwater school on lockdown while police chase man with a gun

By Thaddeus Miller

Atwater police arrested a man allegedly pointing a gun at another person and firing it on Thursday.

Officers found Cruz Villegas, 19, of Atwater running on Fruitland Avenue, away from the 2700 block of Winton Way, police said. A caller reported seeing a man fitting his description firing the weapon in the area of a fight on Winton Way.

Officers placed Atwater High School on lockdown during the pursuit of Villegas at just after 3 p.m.

Police did not find the firearm, and Villegas was arrested for providing false information to police, according to officers. He was also wanted on a warrant and held without bail, police said.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

