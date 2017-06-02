Atwater’s budget proposed to climb as the city tries to work its way out of deficit

Atwater is looking at a $44.8 million budget for the new fiscal year, which includes the addition of positions for patrol officers, according to records.
The balanced 2017-18 budget is about 2 percent larger than the previous year, and the general fund is proposed to climb by about $1 million to $13.5 million.
The funding has room for more than 83 positions citywide, which is the same as last year, according to records. In 2008, the city employed 134, according to the budget message written by Scott McBride, the interim city manager.
Despite being balanced in spending for the year, the budget has a $2.8 million general fund debt, among other unfunded obligations, according to city staff. The deficit is a carryover.
$44.8 millionThe proposed 2017-18 Atwater budget
“A plan must be developed to eliminate the general fund deficit and restore operating reserves to a prudent level so that the city will be in a position to successfully weather any future economic situations which might occur,” McBride wrote.
The city has paid down some of its debt in recent years, but the deficit looms over any spending decisions made by the City Council. And, last week, a tragic big rig crash closed an off-ramp to a corner near the Applegate exit seen as an important driver of tax revenue.
Business owners have reported a dip in business as the off-ramp remains closed. City leaders have said they are bracing for what effect the closure will have on revenue.
The proposed budget also includes $7.3 million in capital expenditures for rehabilitation projects, street and traffic improvements, water meter installations and other projects.
There are 28 funded positions for patrol officers, not including administrative positions, according to records. Last fiscal year had four fewer.
Police Chief Samuel Joseph said with a swearing-in ceremony planned on Monday for one officer, the total patrol force will be at 25. Two other officers are in the application and academy processes.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments