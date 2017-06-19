Police: Atwater man tries to shoot mother of his children on Father’s Day

Atwater police are looking for a man with a long criminal history after he allegedly tried to shoot his children’s mother on Father’s Day.
A 26-year-old Atwater woman told police her ex-boyfriend, Carlos Villegas, pointed a gun at her face and pulled the trigger shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday, officers said.
The man, who is also 26, and the woman have been estranged for a few weeks, police said. The woman dropped off their two children early in the day to spend Father’s Day with Villegas.
When she came back to get the small children, police said, Villegas grabbed her by her hair and pointed a chrome revolver. She moved as he pulled the trigger and felt the bullet as it passed by her face, police said.
The victim’s mother grabbed Villegas, which gave the woman a chance to run away, police said. Officers later entered the apartment where the crimes occurred and found both children, but Villegas was gone.
Atwater police have obtained a warrant for Villegas, who is accused of domestic violence and assault with a firearm.
Villegas has a lengthy criminal history with weapons charges, and is a documented gang member, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Atwater police at 209-357-6380.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
