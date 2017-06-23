Atwater highway exit reopens after tanker explosion. How much did stores suffer?

The Highway 99 exit in Atwater reopened Friday, about a month after it was closed when a tanker truck overturned and burst into flames, killing one man.
The exit and onramp on the southbound side of the highway opened at just before 1 p.m. Friday, according to Warren Alford, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation.
Businesses in the area have been harder to get to and city leaders have prepared to take a hit to revenue. Some business reported sales slumps of 40 percent to 70 percent, according to Scott McBride, the interim city manager.
“We probably would not be able to get an accurate number for the impact of the closure until sometime in early 2018,” McBride said in an email.
The City Council amended the coming fiscal year’s budget by $50,000, anticipating a dip in the revenue from the city’s half-cent sales tax fund, McBride said. The council could make other changes to the budget, which could be adopted later this month.
We do have some extended customers that do travel. It did get frustrating.
Stephanie Gonzales, manager of Envy Fine Clothing
The exit has been closed since a tanker driven by Kamkyo Ramon Gnotsavath, 57, was headed to the Arco gas station on Bell Lane on May 23 to deliver 8,600 gallons of gasoline, officials said. He died in the crash.
Witnesses told investigators the truck with Williams Tank Lines, which was coming from Stockton, left Highway 99 on the southbound Applegate exit just after 10 a.m, California Highway Patrol reported. It struck a median and overturned, causing the trailer to “whip” behind the truck.
The tanker burst into flames, sending a massive billowing cloud of thick black smoke into the air. Multiple explosions were heard as customers and employees in nearby fast food restaurants evacuated the area.
Some eateries in the area were closed for several days, while other shops remained open but only accessible by a temporary road.
The Atwater City Council amended the coming fiscal year’s budget by $50,000, anticipating a dip in the revenue from the city’s half-cent sales tax fund.
In an interview last month, Kamal Dhaliwal, owner of the Arco Gas Station, said the closed exit has been “devastating.” Her station relies heavily on drivers who want to make a quick stop.
Envy Fine Clothing saw a dip in business in the last month, manager Stephanie Gonzales said Friday. Loyal, local customers seemed to find their way into the store, she said.
“We do have some extended customers that do travel,” she said. “It did get frustrating.”
Customers could only get to Envy’s shopping center by a gravel road, which was confusing for some customers or too much of a hassle for others, she said. Having the exit open again is a relief, she said.
“What we hope, with the freeway access being open, is all of our travelers are going to stop and have an easier way in.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments