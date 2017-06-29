He escaped from Atwater prison for about 24 hours. It may add years to his sentence

The inmate who escaped U.S. Penitentiary Atwater in May has been indicted, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Thursday.
Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez, 26, escaped the prison around 8:30 p.m. May 12, and was found the next day several miles north of the prison along Youd Road, authorities said.
The new charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 or both, according to prosecutors.
Cabrera-Hernandez was serving a nine-year sentence for prisoner escape, unarmed carjacking, assault with intent to commit robbery, destruction of property less than $1,000 and attempted escape from the District of Columbia and Northern District of West Virginia.
Prison officials have declined to elaborate on Cabrera-Hernandez’s history of escaping or attempting to escape custody. Since 2011, USP Atwater has not had staff in their towers because of budget cuts, a practice that is unwise, according to Joe Velazquez, vice president of the western region council of prisons locals.
Cabrera-Hernandez is the second escapee from the Atwater penitentiary this year.
Eric Pree, who was serving a sentence of eight years and five months for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, walked away from a minimum-security camp at the prison on Jan. 29.
Pree remains missing.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments