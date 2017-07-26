Woman treated for smoke-related injuries after Atwater duplex fire

A woman was treated for smoke inhalation after her Atwater home caught fire about 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to fire officials.
The fire began in a room in a duplex in the 500 block of Mendocino Court and spread to the attic, according to Battalion Chief Jane Schmitz of the state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
All of the residents got out of the building on their own, CalFire said.
About a dozen firefighters, four fire engines and a truck responded to the call for help, CalFire said. The cost of damages was not immediately available.
