Livingston man wanted in bank fraud case captured after footchase

Atwater police twice used a stun gun on a fleeing suspect they said did not comply with their commands, the Police Department reported.
Employees at the Merco Bank in the 1600 block of Bellevue Road called police about 10:30 a.m. Monday to report Manuel Pulido, 36, of Livingston, was at the teller window. Pulido is a suspect in a check fraud case in Merced who also is on parole, police said.
As three officers arrived, police said, Pulido ran west through the Save Mart parking lot and across Winton Way through heavy traffic. He then ran through a field and scaled a 6-foot fence into an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Fruitland, police said.
The three officers entered the complex from different sides, and Officer David Walker confronted Pulido in the southeast corner of the complex, police said. Pulido did not heed commands to get on the ground and began walking away.
According to police, Walker said Pulido appeared to reach behind his back, so the officer used his Taser. The stun gun hit Pulido in the torso but the man did not comply, so the officer used it a second time, dropping Pulido to his knees, police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital after complaining of pain, police said.
Pulido is on parole and had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest for receiving stolen property, according to police. He’s being held at John Latoracca Correctional Facility on suspicion of resisting arrest, possessing bad checks and other suspected crimes.
He’s held in lieu of $31,500 bail, according to jail records.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
