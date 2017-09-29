He broke into a shop and left his car, police say. Atwater officers caught him picking it up

A Ceres man was arrested on Friday in Atwater for allegedly trying to break into a car repair shop, police said.
Police took a report at about 7:30 a.m. from the owner of Banks Safety Service, which had been the site of an attempted burglary the previous night, police said.
Video surveillance from the repair shop in the 600 block of Atwater Boulevard showed two men arrive in a green 2009 Toyota Camry before breaking a window and opening a door, police said.
After an alarm sounded, the men ran to the car, but then fled on foot, police said. The car apparently had difficulty starting.
Police traced the car to the registered owner, Nayl Mohammed, 45, of Ceres. He also appeared to be the person on video, police said. One of the men also left a cellphone at the scene, according to officers.
Mohammad was arrested when he returned to get his car, police said, which was taken to the city's tow yard as evidence. He has a criminal history that includes thefts and violent felonies, according to police.
Mohammed was booked into the Merced Main Jail on suspicion of burglary, officers said. His bail amount was not immediately available.
Comments