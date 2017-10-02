Atwater couple survive Las Vegas shooting. It felt ‘like it was never going to stop.’

More Videos 1:27 Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting Pause 0:11 He was caught on camera stealing a package, Los Banos police say. Do you know him? 3:30 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: You Wreck Me 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 58 0:20 Watch former Modesto teacher be taken by helicopter to hospital 0:45 Merced County Sheriff discusses discovery of Jamie Tull 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 1:29 Taxi driver tries to help Las Vegas concertgoers flee from shooting 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting An Atwater man and retired Merced County Sheriff's deputy was at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where more than 50 were killed in a mass shooting. He talked to the Sun-Star on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. An Atwater man and retired Merced County Sheriff's deputy was at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where more than 50 were killed in a mass shooting. He talked to the Sun-Star on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

An Atwater man and retired Merced County Sheriff's deputy was at the Las Vegas concert Sunday where more than 50 were killed in a mass shooting. He talked to the Sun-Star on Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com