Atwater

Atwater woman wanted for attempted murder surrenders, police said

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

October 03, 2017 12:58 PM

Atwater police arrested a woman they've been looking for since she allegedly participated in shooting a man in July, officers said.

Melissa Pulido, 39, approached a Chowchilla K-9 officer who was training his dog in Atwater's Osborn Park on Monday, and turned herself in, police said Tuesday.

She is one of three suspects in a July 24 attack that ended with a man suffering two gunshot wounds to his head. He was shot in the doorway of his home in the 1200 block of Bellevue Road in Atwater, police said.

The 49-year-old victim said he was shot in the face when he answered the door, and again in the back of the head, Atwater Police Chief Samuel Joseph said. The man is recovering from his wounds.

"My investigators attempted to interview (Pulido)," he said. "She refused to talk."

About a week after the attack, police arrested 32-year-old Daniel D. Torres, according to jail records. The third suspect, 37-year-old Crystal Levine, was arrested last month. Both remain in custody.

Pulido was booked into Merced County Jail on an outstanding warrant, accused of attempted murder and robbery, according to jail records. Her bail is set at $600,000.

