More Videos

Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants 0:56

Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants

Pause
Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 2:53

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights

Fire destroys garage that was turned into living space in Livingston 0:35

Fire destroys garage that was turned into living space in Livingston

Merced police officer suffers minor injuries in motorcycle crash 0:27

Merced police officer suffers minor injuries in motorcycle crash

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says 1:43

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Cyclist taken to hospital after crashing into car in Merced, police say 0:30

Cyclist taken to hospital after crashing into car in Merced, police say

Merced County man arrested in DUI crash 0:29

Merced County man arrested in DUI crash

Merced County denies ‘Health 4 All’ plan 1:04

Merced County denies ‘Health 4 All’ plan

  • Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants

    Atwater police took marijuana plants from a home in the 1600 block of Drakeley Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Atwater police took marijuana plants from a home in the 1600 block of Drakeley Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com
Atwater police took marijuana plants from a home in the 1600 block of Drakeley Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Atwater

He was arrested at an Atwater meeting. Then police found marijuana plants at his home

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

October 19, 2017 4:39 PM

A man who was arrested earlier this month during the public comment session of an Atwater meeting said he’s being targeted by city leaders over a dispute that started with his water bill.

Police confiscated 10 marijuana plants and other items from the home of Richard Johnson on Wednesday, Sgt. Dayton Snyder confirmed. Police obtained a search warrant to enter the home about 4 p.m. after someone saw a marijuana plant outside in front of the house.

Plant material was also found in a car in the driveway, which had its windows down, according to police.

Johnson, 48, told the Sun-Star he’s been at odds with the city for about four years, noting the city has shut off the water to the home. “They target us,” he said. “It’s been hell.”

He was arrested on Oct. 10 after speaking during the public comment section of a City Council meeting when he used foul language, saying he has been mistreated by city leaders.

“I did say the word ‘bulls--t,’ ” he said Wednesday. “But, nobody goes to jail for that.”

Johnson said he has tried to pay his water bill, but that the city would not take his payment. But, the city officials say that’s not true.

The home where Johnson lives with his wife, Lori, had water until February, according to interim City Manager John Bramble. “They paid until November. They received water until February,” he said on Thursday. “They had not paid for three months, so we shut them down.”

The confiscation of the plants was the most recent visit police made to the home.

In August 2016, police took about 100 plants. The Johnsons said the plants did not belong to them, but rather to a renter.

Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants 0:56

Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants

Pause
Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 2:53

Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights

Fire destroys garage that was turned into living space in Livingston 0:35

Fire destroys garage that was turned into living space in Livingston

Merced police officer suffers minor injuries in motorcycle crash 0:27

Merced police officer suffers minor injuries in motorcycle crash

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater 0:31

Officer-involved shooting in Atwater

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says 1:43

Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Cyclist taken to hospital after crashing into car in Merced, police say 0:30

Cyclist taken to hospital after crashing into car in Merced, police say

Merced County man arrested in DUI crash 0:29

Merced County man arrested in DUI crash

Merced County denies ‘Health 4 All’ plan 1:04

Merced County denies ‘Health 4 All’ plan

  • Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants

    Atwater police took marijuana plants from a home in the 1600 block of Drakeley Avenue on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Atwater police confiscate cannabis plants

View More Video