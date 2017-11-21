He tried to run from Atwater police, officers say. This is where his car got stuck

A man suspected of domestic violence was arrested in the early morning hours on Tuesday after a pursuit by an Atwater officer, police said.
An officer saw 22-year-old Jesus Guevara Maya driving westbound on Swaps Street near Nashua Street in Volkswagen at about 12:39 a.m., according to police. The officer recognized Guevara Maya from a domestic violence call the previous day, police said.
The officer turned around to follow the Volkswagen, and then the driver accelerated, turning northbound on Determine Drive, police said. Guevara Maya was driving at "a high rate of speed" when he attempted to enter an apartment complex on Kelso Street and struck a fence, police said.
The front passenger-side tire was embedded into the fence, police said, and Guevara Maya walked away from the scene. He ultimately returned and was arrested for failing to yield to an officer and driving on a suspended driver license, police said.
He was booked into Merced County Jail, police said. He has since been released, according to jail records.
