Here's where Atwater police found a girl missing for two months

A 16-year-old Atwater girl who's been missing for almost two months was found in Humboldt County, according to Atwater police.
Officers used the a cellphone number to locate her in the Hidden Creek RV Park in Trinidad, which is in Humboldt County, according to officers. Police asked the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office for a hand on Wednesday.
The 16-year-old had been missing since Oct. 7 and was believed to be with a man in his 20s, police said. The girl's mother and a friend brought police information from social media and a cellphone to help track her down, Detective Anthony Cardoza said.
Deputies called the phone number and 18-year-old Dominic Chase Darnley answered, according to police.
Darnley told deputies he and the girl once had an online relationship, but they had not spoken since September, according to deputies. But, Atwater police had evidence to the contrary.
The next day, the RV park management confirmed they saw the missing girl in Darnley’s trailer, deputies said.
Deputies said they went to the trailer and found the girl. The 18-year-old man was arrested by deputies on suspicion of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The girl was turned over to Child Welfare Services, who will be working towards her safe return to Atwater, police said.
Police plan to talk to the girl once she gets back to town, Cardoza said, but they believe she went with Darnley willingly.
"We still don't know at this point how she came to be with him," he said. "Whether he picked her up."
Darnley was booked into Humboldt County Jail, but has since been released, according to jail records.
