Atwater

Two men arrested on felony warrants in Atwater, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

December 04, 2017 06:59 PM

Atwater police made three arrests in two separate incidents on Monday, according to officers.

Police spoke with Erik Hayes, 29, and Judd Ingle, 38, near Winton Way and Atwater Boulevard about 9 a.m., according to police.

Hayes was arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and narcotics, police said, while Ingle was wanted on a felony warrant, police said.

At about 2:45 p.m., an off-duty Merced County Sheriff's deputy tipped off officers to the location of Nick Lauderbaugh, who was in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Commerce Avenue, police said.

The 36-year-old from Turlock was also wanted on a felony warrant, police said, and was arrested.

Both Ingle and Lauderbaugh remain in custody without bail, according to jail records.

