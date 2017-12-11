76-year-old driver 'at fault' in crash that killed 2 people in Atwater, police say

More Videos 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced Pause 0:23 RV parked outside of Merced home catches fire 1:02 2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater 0:29 Hit-and-run driver crashes into three parked cars in Merced 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:31 Firefighters battling largest wildfire in Southern California now must deal with "purple wind" 1:29 Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:27 Man suffers life-threatening inuries after struck by car in Merced Video Link copy Embed Code copy

2 dead in vehicle crash in Atwater Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street. Atwater police and Merced County firefighters respond to the scene of a two car collision Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at the intersection of Juniper Avenue and Valley Street. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

