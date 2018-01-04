Marco Villa, 37, of Merced
Atwater

He said he'd 'shoot up the place,' Atwater police said. Here's where police found him

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

January 04, 2018 04:01 PM

Police arrested a man carrying a gun who had threatened to "shoot up the place" at an Atwater home on Thursday, officers said.

Police took a report from a homeowner on Suzanne Court who said Marco Villa, 37, of Merced, threatened violence because he believed his wife was involved with another man, according to officers.

At about 10:03 a.m. the same day, police attempted to stop a car registered to Villa, but the driver did not stop before entering the Gardenwood Apartment Complex, police said.

Officers then took Villa into custody without further incident, police said. Officers said they then found a gun in the apartment complex parking lot they believe Villa attempted to discard.

The man also had more than an ounce of methamphetamine, oxycodone pills and spare ammunition in his jacket pocket, police said.

Villa was also wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation, police said. He was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance and criminal threats, among other suspected crimes.

