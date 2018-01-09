Do you know this guy? Atwater police want your help to find him

Atwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who left Target with multiple electronics without paying on Monday, officers said.
The unidentified man was caught on surveillance video entering the Atwater Target around noon, police said. He picked an Element 32-inch LED TV, an RCA stereo and a Sphero robot before exiting the store through an emergency exit, where a burgundy sedan was waiting to pick him up, police said.
If you have any information, police ask you to call Detective Anthony Cardoza at 209-357-6293 or the Atwater Police Department non-emergency number at 209-357-6396. Callers can remain anonymous.
