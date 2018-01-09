The unidentified man was caught on surveillance video entering the Atwater Target around noon on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, police said. He picked an Element 32-inch LED TV, an RCA stereo and a Sphero robot before exiting the store through an emergency exit, where a burgundy sedan was waiting to pick him up, police said.
The unidentified man was caught on surveillance video entering the Atwater Target around noon on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, police said. He picked an Element 32-inch LED TV, an RCA stereo and a Sphero robot before exiting the store through an emergency exit, where a burgundy sedan was waiting to pick him up, police said. Atwater Police Department
The unidentified man was caught on surveillance video entering the Atwater Target around noon on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, police said. He picked an Element 32-inch LED TV, an RCA stereo and a Sphero robot before exiting the store through an emergency exit, where a burgundy sedan was waiting to pick him up, police said. Atwater Police Department

Atwater

Do you know this guy? Atwater police want your help to find him

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

January 09, 2018 04:15 PM

Atwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who left Target with multiple electronics without paying on Monday, officers said.

The unidentified man was caught on surveillance video entering the Atwater Target around noon, police said. He picked an Element 32-inch LED TV, an RCA stereo and a Sphero robot before exiting the store through an emergency exit, where a burgundy sedan was waiting to pick him up, police said.

If you have any information, police ask you to call Detective Anthony Cardoza at 209-357-6293 or the Atwater Police Department non-emergency number at 209-357-6396. Callers can remain anonymous.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard

    A woman was transported to a Modesto area hospital with moderate injuries after her car hydroplaned on Campus Parkway at East Gerard Avenue in Merced and crashed into orchard trees Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, Merced Police said. High speed and the rainy weather were considered factors, officers said.

Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard

Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard 0:35

Woman injured after car hydroplanes, crashes into Merced orchard
Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County 1:16

Truck overturns, catches fire in rural Merced County
Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning 1:25

Highway in Merced County still shut down after crash this morning

View More Video