Merced County woman accused of 'Satanic' ritual slaying 'competent' for trial

Melissa Anne Bal, 37, appears in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, where she was found competent enough to stand trial. She's accused of killing her mother, 55-year-old Lydia Marie Bal, in an alleged "Satanic sacrifice" on Oct. 11 inside a fifth-wheel trailer in the 21000 block of Highway 33 in Dos Palos. Thaddeus Miller tmiller@mercedsunstar.com