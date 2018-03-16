Train crashes into car in Atwater. Road remains closed.

The intersection of Atwater Boulevard and Shaffer Road in Atwater will be closed for several hours Friday after a train hit a car, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The intersection is expected to be closed until 6 p.m., Officer Eric Zuniga said. Traffic is being diverted and "choosing an alternate route would be appreciated," he added.
A man traveling south on Shaffer Road struck the crossing arms of the railroad track at about 11:55 a.m., according to Zuniga. The rear of the car ended up on the tracks, he said, and a Union Pacific train going westbound crashed into it.
The man was able to get out of the car before the train hit, Zuniga confirmed, and he had no injuries.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
