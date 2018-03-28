Here's how many stolen cars a Merced County man had, deputies say

A Merced County Sheriff's deputy recovered three stolen vehicles while arresting an Atwater man this week, according to deputies.
A person called the sheriff's office at about 4:24 p.m. on Monday to report a man removing property and parts from one car and into another, the sheriff's office said.
A deputy arrived in the area of Peridot Avenue and Cobble Drive in Winton and found a man near two cars, according to the sheriff's office. The man began to walk away as the deputy arrived.
The deputy detained the man, identified as 27-year-old Jesus Antonio Fierro of Atwater, the sheriff's office said. The deputy also found several "burglary tools" in Fierro's possession, deputies said.
During the follow-up investigation, the deputy found a third car that had been reported stolen.
Fierros was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.
He remains in custody in lieu of $73,000 in bail, according to jail records.
