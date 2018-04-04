Merced deputies seize heroin and stolen mail in traffic stop

Two people from Merced were arrested on Wednesday for stealing mail and having drugs, the Merced County Sheriff's Office reported.
Officers stopped a suspicious car at about 1 a.m. in the area of North Quinley Avenue and Mulberry Avenue in Atwater, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
Deputies found a "large amount" of mail in the car addressed to residents in the area, the statement said. They also found drug paraphernalia, one gram of heroin and several hypodermic needles, authorities said.
The driver, 33-year-old Crystal Morin, didn’t have a license and was on felony probation, deputies said. Andrew Tuttle, 27, was the other person in the car. Both "displayed signs and symptoms" of being under the influence, deputies said.
Morin and Tuttle were arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of mail theft, possession of stolen property and drug paraphernalia, according to jail records. Tuttle is being held without bail and Morin posted bail Tuesday.
The mail was returned to residents, deputies said.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
