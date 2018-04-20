Boy, 2, drowns in pool at Atwater home, police say

A 2-year-old boy died after he fell into a residential pool Friday, police said.
Just before 1 p.m., Atwater Police Department responded to reports that the boy had fallen into a pool and was not breathing at a residence in the 300 block of Della Drive , according to a news release.
Patrol officers first on scene were directed to the boy who was lying on a living room floor, and the officers started CPR, the release states. The child was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police declined to release the name of the boy and his parents. But the Merced County Coroner's Office identified the boy as 2-year-old Jeffery Vega.
The Atwater Police Department also advised residents to heed pool safety as the weather warms up, including pool fencing requirements for pools or spas erected or remodeled after 2007, according to the release.
Comments