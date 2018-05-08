Major injuries reported in big-rig crash in Atwater

A woman suffered major injuries Tuesday morning in Atwater when a tractor-trailer truck collided with a pickup truck, the Police Department reported.
The adult woman, whose name was not available, was taken to a Modesto hospital with "severe" injuries to her face and lower body, Sgt. William Novetzke said.
The crash was reported at 9:03 a.m. on Buhach Road. The woman was a passenger in a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup truck that turned left from Buhach onto Castlewood Avenue. The driver of the Dodge, identified as a 36-year-old Tulare man, turned directly into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer, driven by a 38-year-old Chico man, police said.
The collision damaged a city light pole in the area.
No other injuries were reported.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, Novetzke said.
Comments