Power surge sparks fire at Castle Air Force Base

A power surge caused when a tree fell onto a set of power lines Wednesday sparked flames in the attic of an abandoned building at Castle Air Force Base.
Fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at a defunct, wooden building on Heritage Drive. Firefighters’ efforts to stop flames were hampered by the surging power lines, Calfire Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn said.
There were no injuries.
A total of 12 firefighters from Merced County and Atwater responded to the fire.
A damage estimate was not immediately clear.
