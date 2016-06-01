Atwater

June 1, 2016 5:27 PM

Power surge sparks fire at Castle Air Force Base

Sun-Star Staff

ATWATER

A power surge caused when a tree fell onto a set of power lines Wednesday sparked flames in the attic of an abandoned building at Castle Air Force Base.

Fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. at a defunct, wooden building on Heritage Drive. Firefighters’ efforts to stop flames were hampered by the surging power lines, Calfire Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn said.

There were no injuries.

A total of 12 firefighters from Merced County and Atwater responded to the fire.

A damage estimate was not immediately clear.

Related content

Atwater

Comments

Videos

MC Receiver Nih-Jer Jackson On The Team's Scrimmage With MJC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos