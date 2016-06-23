Atwater police set DUI checkpoint

A DUI and driver’s license checkpoint will be held in Atwater on Tuesday.
According to an Atwater Police Department news release, the checkpoint will be conducted by the department’s traffic unit at an undisclosed location.
Atwater police announced the checkpoint Thursday.
In 2014, a total of 9,967 people nationwide were killed in crashes involving a drunken driver, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2014, more than 1.1 million drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, the CDC reported. Recent statistics released by law enforcement showed 16 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had drugs other than alcohol in their systems.
Funding for the checkpoint is provided to the Police Department by a California Office of Traffic Safety grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
For more, call Lt. Sam Joseph at 209-357-6396 or email him at sjoseph@atwater.org.
