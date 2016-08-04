Fire burns brush along Highway 99 in Atwater

A football field-long area of brush burned along Highway 99 just before noon Thursday, shutting down one Atwater road and slowing highway traffic, according to fire officials.
The fire started about 11:45 a.m. in the oleander bushes, eucalyptus trees and other brush between the southbound lane of the freeway and Commerce Avenue in Atwater, according to Battalion Chief Jeremy Rahn of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The flames moved south for about 300 feet along the section of highway near the Applegate Ranch Shopping Center. Rahn said Commerce Avenue between Industry Way and Giannini Road was closed to drivers for the safety of the fire crew. A portion of Industry Way in the same area was also closed to traffic.
They’ve since be reopened.
Smoke wafted away from the freeway, Rahn said, so Highway 99 remained open to traffic. California Highway Patrol officers slowed traffic in the area while the fire was active.
The blaze was contained by about 12:30 p.m., Rahn said, but the crew planned to be on site for several hours to monitor the scene.
“It’s just another reminder of the dry conditions we have,” Rahn said. “We encourage residents and businesses to clear brush from around buildings.”
Two fire engines from Atwater, one from Merced County and six firefighters responded to the flames, he said.
