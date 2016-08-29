Be a pilot at Open Cockpit Day

This weekend will give area residents a chance to feel like Iceman, Goose or Maverick – at least for a few minutes.
Fans of the 1986 Tom Cruise movie “Top Gun” may recognize those names as call signs of fighter pilots, and they may also be interested in Open Cockpit Day on Saturday at Castle Air Museum.
About 40 of the museum’s 70 aircraft are cracked open, and visitors can sit in the pilot’s seat, according to Joe Pruzzo, CEO of the museum. The bellies of many larger jets are also opened, and visitors can check out the guts of the machinery.
Museum staff also plan helicopter rides and a simulator of an F-14 Tomcat, the fighter jets flown by Maverick and Iceman.
“Visitors can try their hand at being ‘Top Gun’ for about 10 minutes,” Pruzzo said with a laugh.
Those rides and a tour of the museum’s former Air Force One cost extra, but the insides of the rest of the aircraft are included with the entry fee.
Some of the newest planes on site are the Korean War-era Republic F-84 Thunderjet and the Northrop-Grumman EA-6B Prowler, an electronic warfare jet.
Pruzzo said the day is an important one to maintain the museum and its planes. He said many residents don’t realize the museum is operated through fundraisers and donations, and receives zero tax dollars.
Joe Pruzzo, CEO of Castle Air Museum
“(Open Cockpit) is crucial to the ongoing support of the organization,” he said.
The former Air Force One tends to be a popular attraction. Presidents Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton rode in the plane, along with Vice Presidents Walter Mondale, Dan Quayle, Al Gore and Dick Cheney. Former first ladies Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush also were prominent passengers.
Pruzo said the museum is also working toward funding the purchase of a hangar, which would protect the aircraft and make them available for viewing even in inclement weather.
A number of food vendors are expected to be on site, as well as canine officers, Pruzzo said.
Open Cockpit Day is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater. Admission is $15 for adults; $8 for seniors 60 and older and children 6 to 17; and a family of four is $40.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
KNOW AND GO
Open Cockpit Day
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Castle Air Museum, 5050 Santa Fe Drive, Atwater
Cost: $8 children and seniors, $15 for adults
