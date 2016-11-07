Chowchilla looking for developers along Hwy. 99

Chowchilla will temporarily waive sewer and water fees in an attempt to drum up development, city leaders announced over the weekend.
The City Council unanimously agreed to waive the fees for commercial properties through April 30, 2018, city leaders said in a news release. The council also delayed when other fees must be paid by the developer.
“As our community grows, it is important to maintain job growth in balance with population growth,” City Administrator Brian Haddix said in the news release. “By encouraging and facilitating the creation of new jobs, fewer residents are forced to seek employment in other cities.”
As our community grows, it is important to maintain job growth in balance with population growth.
City Administrator Brian Haddix
In the last two years, Chowchilla has implemented a number of incentive programs, including those aimed to promote home building, industrial development and a resurgence in the downtown area.
The incentives have drummed up some interest from developers, according to city leaders, but Chowchilla’s commercial property along Highway 99 has not grabbed the attention of retail and hotel developers. The temporary waiver of sewer and water development impact fees for commercial projects aims to remedy that.
The waiver applies to new and existing businesses that are expanding, and developers would need to meet certain deadlines to be eligible. The projects also have to fit within the Chowchilla General Plan.
By deferring these fees until then, it helps businesses protect their cash flow without impacting the city.
Mayor Waseem Ahmed
The projects also must not exceed certain water limits per day for each facility.
Waiving the fees should also assist new businesses with their cash flow, Mayor Waseem Ahmed said.
“The actual impacts of these businesses will not be felt until the businesses or homes are completed,” he said in a news release. “By deferring these fees until then, it helps businesses protect their cash flow without impacting the city.”
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments