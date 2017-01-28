Chowchilla

January 28, 2017 3:14 PM

Chowchilla woman arrested after DUI crash, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

At least one person suffered minor injuries after the motor home in which the person sat was struck by a drunken driver in Chowchilla, police said Saturday.

Details were sketchy, but police said a 25-year-old woman identified as Cyndi Jackson was driving in the area of 15th Street and Kings Avenue just before 1 a.m. Saturday when she struck a car that in turn struck a motor home.

An unknown number of people were sitting in the motor home and at least one was injured, police said. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. She is no longer in custody, according to jail records.

