Standoff in Chowchilla ends with man surrendering to SWAT team

A standoff at a Chowchilla apartment complex ended peacefully Friday evening with a man surrendering to police, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported.
What started as a domestic dispute Friday afternoon ended before 6:30 p.m. at the complex on Kings Avenue between First and Second streets, according to sheriff’s Lt. Bill Ward.
The multi-agency Special Weapons and Tactics unit responded to the apartment where the man was barricaded inside, Ward said. California Highway Patrol also were on scene.
“When the guy saw the SWAT and the K-9, he came out,” Ward said.
Witnesses at the scene said they saw the man and a woman exit the apartment before the SWAT entered the building.
Reached by phone Friday, Chowchilla Police Chief David Riviere said he was “in the middle of it” and declined to provide further details. He said police would provide a statement later.
The man was taken into custody by Chowchilla police, Ward said. His identity was not immediately available.
