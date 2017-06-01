San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey visited with seven patients from Valley Children’s Hospital following Sunday’s 7-1 win against the Atlanta Braves at AT&T Park. Before Posey led the Giants to three World Series titles, he played for the Fresno Grizzlies during parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
Chowchilla

June 01, 2017 7:35 PM

Buster Posey shows he has a soft spot for Valley Children’s Hospital

By Bryant-Jon Anteola

bjanteola@fresnobee.com

Buster Posey loves kids.

And the San Francisco Giants star has a passion for increasing awareness of pediatric cancer and research.

So when staff from Valley Children’s Hospital took seven patients to see the Giants on Sunday, Posey made sure to make time for them all after the game.

Posey, with wife Kristen, hung out and took pictures with the patients and people from the hospital’s oncology team for the second straight year with the help of the Giants Community Fund.

“We don’t have a formal partnership with Buster like we do with (Oakland Raiders quarterback) Derek Carr,” said Zara Arboleda, public-relations manager for Valley Children’s. “Buster is just a nice guy.”

Posey spent parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons playing for the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies.

He went on to become a perennial all-star and has helped the Giants win three World Series championships.

