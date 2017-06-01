Buster Posey shows he has a soft spot for Valley Children’s Hospital

Buster Posey loves kids.
And the San Francisco Giants star has a passion for increasing awareness of pediatric cancer and research.
So when staff from Valley Children’s Hospital took seven patients to see the Giants on Sunday, Posey made sure to make time for them all after the game.
Posey, with wife Kristen, hung out and took pictures with the patients and people from the hospital’s oncology team for the second straight year with the help of the Giants Community Fund.
Thank you to Buster and Kristen Posey and the #SFGiants for a great day! The girls and our oncology team will never forget it! #MVPosey pic.twitter.com/qUWrYsPw1X— Valley Children's (@CareForKids) June 2, 2017
“We don’t have a formal partnership with Buster like we do with (Oakland Raiders quarterback) Derek Carr,” said Zara Arboleda, public-relations manager for Valley Children’s. “Buster is just a nice guy.”
Posey spent parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons playing for the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies.
He went on to become a perennial all-star and has helped the Giants win three World Series championships.
