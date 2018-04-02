Suspect arrested in Chowchilla truck-theft case, police say

A 20-year-old man from Chowchilla was arrested over the weekend for stealing a truck, the Chowchilla Police Department reported.
Officers saw a truck at about 11:29 p.m. Saturday around 15 1/2 Road and Avenue 24 1/2 matching the description of a car reported stolen on the 1300 Block of Trinity Avenue, police said in a news release.
Casey Dearing was in the car, according to police. He was arrested and booked into Madera County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, burglary tools and for being an unlicensed driver.
Dearing was also March 24 arrested on suspicion of possession of burglary tools and for being a passenger in a stolen car that lead officer on a short chase, police said. He was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in January.
Never miss a local story.
This is the second time last week the Chowchilla Police Department has arrested a suspect for a crime they recently committed, police said.
"We at the Chowchilla Police Department believe that these incidents occur as a direct result of early release bills passed by the state," the release said. "One thing to keep in mind is the danger that these individuals put the community, officers and themselves in when they commit these crimes and then run from the police."
On Wednesday a 25-year-old man from Chowchilla, Matthew Johnson, was arrested for stealing a car and leading officers on a chase through an almond orchard. Johnson has been arrested in Chowchilla three times for evading police while driving stolen vehicles since 2015.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments