Search for armed Fresno man forces evacuation of Chowchilla school, police say

Chowchilla High School was evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon after police received reports that a wanted Fresno man was in the area, armed with a gun nearby, according to the Chowchilla Police Department.
Police were looking for Brandon Coleman, who was believed to be in an area about a block away from Chowchilla High School, Lt. Jeff Palmer said.
Coleman was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend in Fresno, Palmer said. He is suspected of shooting an occupied car, he added, and nobody was struck.
Police evacuated the school as a precaution while officers searched for Coleman, who was captured a short time later. Coleman was never on campus and no injuries were reported, Palmer confirmed.
Students were out of the school by 2:30 p.m. and all after-school activities were canceled.
