Livingston plans to fill frozen positions in new budget

Leaders in Livingston say the city’s economic outlook is improving and the budget adopted this week is a sign of that trend.
The council approved an $18.7 million budget, according to records, with a 3-0 vote during the regular meeting of the council. The budget calls for a general fund of $5.7 million, an increase from last year’s $5.18 million, according to archives.
Mayor Rodrigo Espinoza and Councilman Alex McCabe were absent from the meeting, according to records.
After last year saw a half-million in surplus dollars in the general fund, the 2016-17 fiscal year estimates a surplus of just $64,000. Councilman Gurpal Samra said the smaller amount of surplus dollars in the coming year is a reflection of adding positions that had been frozen.
“We’ll have more people to provide services,” Samra said. “We were really, really short-handed. That’s a highlight that we are starting to get back our strength.”
With the budget adopted on Tuesday, the city looks to add a Police Department office assistant, a wastewater operator and other potential positions, according to Samra. The city continues to outsource areas of the planning, engineering, public works and other departments, the budget shows.
Samra said he expects the city’s economy to continue to improve because of a number of projects on the horizon. Construction is underway on a Motel 6 in town, he said, the Livingston Medical Clinic is expected to expand and plans are moving along for a Panda Express.
We’ll have more people to provide services. We were really, really short-handed.
Councilman Gurpal Samra on filling frozen positions
About 57 percent of the city’s budget is set to go to the Police Department, 12 percent to administration and 8 percent to recreation.
The budget also estimates the city will see about 40 new homes in the fiscal year. Samra said there has been no homebuilding in several years.
Livingston operated on annual deficits in its general fund for nine years from 2004 to 2012, interim City Manager Odi Ortiz noted in his budget summary.
“The city of Livingston has experienced good levels of recovery after several years of recession,” he said in the summary.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
$18.7 million
The 2016-17 fiscal budget, according to records
Comments