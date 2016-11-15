Livingston candidate can’t be city cop and councilman at same time, law says

The second highest vote-winner in the Livingston City Council election is a police officer who works for the city’s police department, creating an apparent conflict of interest, the Sun-Star has learned.
Wapinder Kang earned 18.8 percent of the vote in a seven-candidate race for three seats and trails only frontrunner Juan Aguilar Jr., who garnered 24.2 percent of the vote. Kang’s second-place finish would earn him one of the three open seats. Incumbent Arturo Sicairos holds the third spot with 15 percent of the vote.
Merced County elections workers on Tuesday continued to count thousands of remaining ballots from across the county.
However, State code 53227 appears to prevent Kang from holding the office unless he were to resign from his police job.
“If the employee does not resign, the employment shall automatically terminate upon his or her being sworn into office,” the code says.
It’s unknown whether Kang intends to assume his elected position on the City Council, a position that in 2015 paid just $3,600 per year, or maintain his full-time employment as a city police officer. It does not appear he can do both.
Kang has not responded to numerous requests for comment and Councilman Gurpal Samra confirmed Kang has refused to speak with the Sun-Star.
Livingston City Attorney Jose Sanchez said he expects to meet with Kang in the near future, though he declined to give an opinion on whether the code disqualifies the officer from being on the council.
“Those are, obviously, sensitive issues that the city will need to look at and consider closely in consultation with the councilmember-elect,” he said.
The fourth and fifth vote-getters, who are separated by 20 votes as of Tuesday, are Mario Mendoza with 13.2 percent and Alex McCabe with 12.6 percent.
Livingston’s City Council routinely makes decisions on police department funding and other police-related matters, according to Chief Ruben Chavez. He noted, for example, this week the council will consider a contract for a school resource officer and funding of a security wall behind the police station.
Chavez also noted that he is Kang’s superior as the chief, and the city council is the superior to the police chief.
“He’s got a lot of respect in the community, and that’s good for an officer,” Chavez said. “We want that connection with the community. We’ll have to see what the city attorney comes up with.”
Samra said the council typically swears in its new members at the next regular meeting following an election certification from the Merced County Registrar of Voters Office.
California law requires the election to be certified by Dec. 6, the same day the council is scheduled to meet.
