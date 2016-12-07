The election is over, but there’s still an open seat on the Livingston City Council

The Livingston City Council held off on swearing in new members Tuesday, saying the city staff did not get certified election numbers in time.
The council voted unanimously to bump welcoming new members to the Dec. 20 meeting, when the process also will begin to fill a vacant council seat for the city of about 13,500 residents.
Wapinder Kang, who won the second-most votes last month in the race for three council seats, vacated his seat before he ever took it. As a police officer in the city, he is prohibited from accepting one of the open seats, according to the state elections code.
Mayor Pro Tem Gurpal Samra said “we already know the options,” so he wants to get the ball rolling on a replacement later this month. The council has 60 days to either appoint someone to the seat or initiate a special election, which comes with additional costs.
Livingston’s No. 2 vote-getter, Wapinder Kang, vacated his seat before even being sworn in.
In an unusual wrinkle, the top two council seats were for four-year terms while the third was a two-year term, an attempt by the council to balance the number of seats up every two years.
According to results certified Tuesday, Juan Aguilar Jr. finished first with 1,548 votes and incumbent Arturo Sicairos finished third with 906 votes.
So Aguilar would serve a four-year-term and Sicairos would serve two years. The person appointed to the vacant seat would be given a four-year term.
City Attorney Jose Sanchez said elections law doesn’t allow the council to “just move people up,” but rather mandates the council fill the vacant seat through appointment or by election.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments