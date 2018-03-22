Turlock woman injured in rollover crash in Merced County

A 56-year-old Turlock woman was injured Thursday when her SUV struck the Highway 99 center guardrail before overturning off of the right shoulder near Sultana Drive in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The woman, whose name was not available, was transported to a local hospital, according to CHP. A 16-year-old young man and 3-year-old girl riding as passengers were unhurt.
It's unclear why the woman lost control of her Chevrolet Blazer while headed southbound on a stormy day around 11 a.m., CHP said. The driver was trapped inside her SUV and was removed by emergency personnel.
The CHP described her injuries as "minor," and said all of three were wearing restraints.
A number of other minor crashes in the county on Highway 99 have were reported Thursday, CHP said.
