Livingston Kite Festival takes flight Sunday. Weather expected to be 'perfect'

This weekend's kite festival takes flight Sunday in Livingston and won't be stopped by the wet weather that hit the Valley on Friday and Saturday, an event organizer said.
"Actually the wind (Sunday) is going to be ideal for us," said Julio Valadez, a Knights of Columbus member and chairman of the Kite Festival Committee.
Valadez said rain is expected dry up by Sunday with winds of 10 to 20 mph.
"That's perfect for the big box kites we want to put up this time," he said.
Admission is free and the first 500 kids who attend the festival will get a free kite. The Merced County Sheriff's helicopter will land during the event.
The event also features a kite-building contest and participants can make a kite at the festival's kite-building workshop and enter it in the contest the same day.
Kites go up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Livingston Middle School, 101 F St., Livingston.
Comments