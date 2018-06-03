Woman killed in crash north of Ballico identified, coroner says

A 65-year-old Turlock woman who died Saturday in a solo-vehicle crash on a rural road has been identified, according to the Merced County Coroner's Office.
The woman was eastbound on East Avenue, west of Hall Road, in a 2003 Honda Accord, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was identified as Manuela Sosarangel, the coroner's office said.
Her car traveled onto the north shoulder of the road and overturned multiple times before landing on its roof in a field north of Ballico, Officer Eric Zuniga said. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
Her car was discovered around 7:55 a.m. by the property owner. Investigators believe the crash may have occurred at least three hours before she was found, according to CHP.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
