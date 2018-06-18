Know these water safety tips as weather warms

Merced County 2-year-old drowns in above-ground pool, police say

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

June 18, 2018 03:04 PM

A Livingston boy died during the weekend after he was able to climb into an above-ground pool, according to police.

The 2-year-old was found in the pool just before 7 p.m. Saturday after he climbed an A-frame ladder accidentally left in the pool, according to Detective Jason Barkus.

The boy was sleeping in a bedroom with an older sibling at their home in the 2200 block of Johannisburg Drive after a day of swimming, according to police. The child's father went out front to wash a car and the mother went by a neighbor's house, police said.

In a short amount of time, the boy apparently got out of bed and made his way into the pool, according to police. First responders attempted life-saving efforts and transported the 2-year-old to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

