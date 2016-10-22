Buffalo Soldiers’ trek through Los Banos memorialized

Buffalo Soldiers and their connection to Merced County have been memorialized in a newly painted mural along the trail they took to protect America’s natural beauty.
Dozens of business people, motorcycle riders, history aficionados and others took in the mural Saturday during a dedication honoring the all-black regiment, whose soldiers were the original stewards of the national parks.
Ranger Frederik “Rik” Penn, who drove in from the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, said history books often overlook the soldiers. “I think the significance of the Buffalo Soldiers is that it shows how diverse America has always been,” he said. “Since the Revolutionary War, African-Americans fought in the military.”
The mural is marked with the 280-mile trail that Buffalo Soldiers rode from the Presidio in San Francisco to either Yosemite or Sequoia national parks. They would camp just outside of what was then Los Banos. Today the intersection of Overland Road and Mercey Springs Avenue is now part of town.
I think the significance of the Buffalo Soldiers is that it shows how diverse America has always been.
Ranger Frederik “Rik” Penn
Until 1914, the parks were under Army management. The soldiers patrolled the backcountry, built roads and trails, fought fires and undertook other work later assigned to park rangers. The hats that rangers wear are a vestige of the Army connection.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the National Parks Service, and 150th anniversary of the Buffalo Soldiers.
In 2013, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill by Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Francisco, allowing the federal government to study creation of a national historic trail. Speier, though not in attendance, sent a proclamation to the Los Banos organizers.
“These men served with little notoriety in their time,” she wrote. “However, they deserve our generation’s recognition because our nation’s crown jewel, Yosemite, could easily have been devastated if it had not been protected in its earlier days as a park.”
Native Americans named them “Buffalo Soldiers” because their curly hair resembled the tuft between the horns of a buffalo. They also figured heavily in the Spanish-American War, and were personally requested to serve as escorts for President Theodore Roosevelt in 1902 in San Francisco.
Geneva Brett, a local real estate agent, has been involved for years in getting recognition for the Los Banos connection to the Buffalo Soldiers. She said Los Banos’ connection to the Buffalo Soldiers is one that can be appreciated by people of any background, noting it’s both military and American history.
Brett said the trail is being studied by the National Parks Service, adding it’s in the public comment phase.
This means everything to us. These are the men that made a way for me.
James “Jesse James” Williams, a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club
Penn also shared stories about Col. Charles Young, the first black U.S. national park superintendent, first black man to achieve the rank of colonel and highest-ranking black officer in the Regular Army until his death in 1922. Young is depicted in the mural.
“(The mural) also brings up the unsung stories of American heroes that were sort of marginalized by the way history’s been written,” Penn said. “We need to get more people of color out in the parks, in the national parks.”
According to a 2009 Yosemite study, 1 percent of park visitors marked their ethnicity as “black or African American.”
The mural was marked by visits on Saturday not only by the California Buffalo Soldiers, a group that honors the soldiers by dressing in their Reconstruction Era garb, but also the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.
The group, who has several clubs in the Bay Area, makes an annual trek to the grave of Pvt. James Hall, a soldier who returned to Los Banos after retiring from service. He died there and is buried in Los Banos Cemetery.
One rider who came to see the mural was James “Jesse James” Williams, 64, of the South Bay arm of the motorcycle club. A Vietnam War veteran of the Army himself, he said the soldiers were trailblazers at a time when Army regiments were segregated.
“This means everything to us,” he said about the mural. “These are the men that made a way for me.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Thaddeus Miller: 209-385-2453, @thaddeusmiller
Comments