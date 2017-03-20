Fatal accident reported on I-5 near Los Banos

A fatal car accident gnarled traffic Monday on southbound Interstate 5 near Los Banos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
There was little information immediately available about the accident. It was reported just before 2:45 p.m. Monday on the stretch of highway known as Dos Amigos, according to CHP reports.
Officers said traffic in the area was backing up as crews worked to clear the roadway. At least one person was killed and at least one other was taken to a Fresno-area hospital, according to reports.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a three-quarter ton pickup truck, officers said.
