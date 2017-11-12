Los Banos

Los Banos toddler died after he was found in the backyard spa, police say

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 12, 2017 9:03 AM

A Los Banos toddler died last weekend after he was found drowned in a backyard spa hot tub, in an incident authorities are describing as a “tragic accident.”

The Merced County Coroner’s Office identified the 16-month-old boy as Caiden Carreras. He was reportedly found by his mother in a backyard spa pool at about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5 at the family's home in Los Banos Police, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.

Early reports indicate one of Caiden's parents was home but thought the child was in the care of the other parent at the time, Reyna said, noting that it was a possible miscommunication between the parents.

The family called 9-1-1 and emergency responders attempted to revive Caiden at the scene, Reyna said. But the boy was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital, where he died.

"It's a tragedy," Reyna said. He said Caiden's death initially appears to be accidental, but the incident remains under investigation.

A family member who confirmed Caiden's death Friday declined to talk about the incident. Family members and friends are working to raise money for funeral costs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced

    Check what went on at the 58th annual Central California Band Review honoring Veterans Day Nov. 11, 2017, at Golden Valley High School.

Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced

Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced 2:15

Bands compete at Central California Band Review in Merced
Merced Veterans Day Parade 0:54

Merced Veterans Day Parade

This is how Los Banos honored veterans 2:17

This is how Los Banos honored veterans

View More Video