A big rig caught fire about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in the 300 Block of Pacheco Boulevard, according to Los Banos police.
A big rig caught fire about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in the 300 Block of Pacheco Boulevard, according to Los Banos police. Los Banos Police Departmtent
A big rig caught fire about 6:25 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in the 300 Block of Pacheco Boulevard, according to Los Banos police. Los Banos Police Departmtent

Los Banos

Big rig 'full involved' in flames on Merced County highway, blocking traffic

By Thaddeus Miller

tmiller@mercedsun-star.com

November 17, 2017 02:38 PM

A big rig caught fire Friday in the 300 block of Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos, according to police.

Officers arrived after the report at about 6:25 a.m. and found a tractor trailer "fully involved" in flames, blocking westbound traffic on Pacheco Boulevard, which is also Highway 152, police said.

The Los Banos Fire Department extinguished the fire and Los Banos Public Works Department assisted in cleaning the roadway, according to police.

The driver was not injured and the cause of the fire is unknown, according to police.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Hostetler Turkey Giveaway

    Greg Hostetler, a farmer and developer in Merced, gave away 1,000 turkeys and packages of almond this week to those in need in Merced and Los Banos. In the last four years, Hostetler has grown the event in honor of his late wife Cathie, who started the tradition of giving away turkeys more than 30 years ago.

Hostetler Turkey Giveaway

Hostetler Turkey Giveaway 0:57

Hostetler Turkey Giveaway
Merced child hit by car while walking home from school 0:37

Merced child hit by car while walking home from school
Los Banos fourth-graders learn role of rural health clinics 1:10

Los Banos fourth-graders learn role of rural health clinics

View More Video