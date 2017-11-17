Big rig 'full involved' in flames on Merced County highway, blocking traffic

A big rig caught fire Friday in the 300 block of Pacheco Boulevard in Los Banos, according to police.
Officers arrived after the report at about 6:25 a.m. and found a tractor trailer "fully involved" in flames, blocking westbound traffic on Pacheco Boulevard, which is also Highway 152, police said.
The Los Banos Fire Department extinguished the fire and Los Banos Public Works Department assisted in cleaning the roadway, according to police.
The driver was not injured and the cause of the fire is unknown, according to police.
