He was carrying meth in his car, Los Banos police say. Then he ran a stop sign

Los Banos police seized cash and more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine after arresting three Los Banos residents following a traffic stop on Thursday, according to officers.
Police stopped a white Honda Odyssey van after it failed to stop at a stop sign Thursday afternoon near Highway 165 and Henry Miller Road, police said.
K-9 officer Maverick was brought to the scene and did an "open-air sniff" outside the van, giving the signal he detected drugs, police said. Inside was a baggie of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Officers arrested the driver, Hugo Tovar, 37, of Los Banos, for the drug possession, as well as passenger Jammie Barton, 38, of Los Banos, for possession of drug paraphernalia, officers said.
Never miss a local story.
After the arrest, police used a search warrant to enter Tovar's home, where they found more than a pound of methamphetamine. There police also arrested Christopher Thatcher, 41, of Los Banos on "various narcotics violations," police said
Barton is no longer in custody, according to court records, while Tovar is held in lieu of $42,103 bail. Thatcher was not found in jail records.
Comments